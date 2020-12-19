Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials said

The incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartment in Vartak Nagar locality, theysaid

''Due to the fire, the woman panicked and lockedherself in the bathroom of her house. After being alertedabout the incident, the fire brigade personnel rushed to thespot and rescued the woman and also doused the blaze,'' Thanecivic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chiefSantosh Kadam said.