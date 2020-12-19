Left Menu
Actor Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star in Russo Brothers' sci-fi film 'The Electric State' for Universal Pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:33 IST
Millie Bobby Brown to star in Russo Brothers' Sci-Fi film 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star in Russo Brothers' sci-fi film 'The Electric State' for Universal Pictures. According to Variety, the project, based on Simon Stalenhag's illustrated novel of the same name, is set in an alternative future and centers on a teenage girl who realises that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother.

As the story of the film follows, the girl and the robot go out to find her brother in an imaginative human world mixing with all manner of robots. "We are thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of 'Electric State.' This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again," Variety quoted the Russo brothers as saying.

"This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning," added Russo Brothers. The 'Avengers' filmmakers have been developing the project since 2017. According to Variety, they will direct and produce through their AGBO production banner. (ANI)

