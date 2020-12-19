Left Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana plans to spend New Year with family in Chandigarh after one decade

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with his family (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been staying away from his family despite shooting in his hometown Chandigarh, on Saturday said he will be celebrating Christmas and New Year with his family soon after wrapping the shoot. Khurrana who has been shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been staying in a hotel and is not meeting his family so as to not expose his parents and family to coronavirus.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor said it has been a "decade" since he spent New Year with his family in Chandigarh. "It's been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year and I know it will be priceless," the 36-year-old actor said.

Post the pandemic lockdown, Khurrana flew to Chandigarh to be with his family and has also found time to properly catch up with his friends. "Since the lockdown was lifted, we have been in Chandigarh and we have made amazing memories with each other," he said.

"I have been able to catch up with my full family, my friends from school and college as well as some of my teachers, so I'm going to deeply cherish the time I have spent in my hometown," he added. The 'Article 15' actor reveals that Christmas and New Year is going to be a super intimate affair for the Khurranas.

"We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year's eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my covid tests, get the reports and go home," Khurrana said. "I will be able to finally spend time with my family & hug them. I haven't been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurrana's and I'm looking forward to bringing in the new year with them," he added.

As the year is coming to an end, Khurrana also shared his views on how the year has taught everyone to concentrate on their priorities more. "2020 has taught us to concentrate on our priorities, on the things that bring us joy and I'm fortunate that I will have all the important pieces of my life under the same roof to celebrate New Year with," he said. (ANI)

