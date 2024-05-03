Amit Shah Declares BJP Victory in Rae Bareli, Targeting Rahul Gandhi
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that BJP candidate will win in Rae Bareli: Amit Shah at Karnataka rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MP CM Yadav suggests Rahul Gandhi may have to contest elections from overseas in the future
Manipur: Poll preparations underway in Imphal West ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha elections
"Can only laugh at this...": Devendra Fadnavis takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's 150 remark
Update: Filing of nominations for Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections commences
"Left in Kerala doesn't require Congress's validation": CM Vijayan hits back at "soft on Modi" allegation by Rahul Gandhi