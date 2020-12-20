Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Sitara' shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film ''Sitara''. The film is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and helmed by ''Noblemen'' director Vandana Kataria. ''Sitara'', which will have a direct-to-digital release, also stars Rajeev Siddhartha.

The ''Made in Heaven'' star took to Twitter and posted a picture of the clapboard from the last day of the shoot in Kerala. ''It's a wrap on #Sitara! #AndJustLikeThat #LifeIsChanged. 'The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together: our virtues would be proud, if our faults whipp'd them not; and our crimes would despair, if they were not cherish'd by our virtues.' - All's well that ends well,'' the 28-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night. The film's shoot resumed in November after its brief schedule was halted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

While announcing the commencement of the shoot, RSVP had described ''Sitara'' as a film with humour and a heart. ''A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor! Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November,'' the official handle had tweeted. Dhulipala will be next seen in ''Major'', a biopic on the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.