Priyanka Chopra on shooting amid pandemic: Staying safe part of getting job done

Actor Priyanka Chopra, currently filming her next Hollywood project Text For You, says shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic involves daily testing and appropriate social distancing. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:59 IST
The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit ''SMS Fur Dich'', which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

The 38-year-old actor took to social media and shared a picture of herself, wearing a face shield, from the film's set in London. ''What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup, where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone. ''And masks on... In between all shots! Staying safe is part of getting the job done protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!'' she wrote. The film also stars music icon Celine Dion and ''Outlander'' star Sam Heughan. Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn.

The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind..

