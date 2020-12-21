As Dhoom 3 completes seven years, Pritam opens up about challenges of composing its music

As the action-thriller 'Dhoom-3' completed seven years, Pritam who has composed music for the entire series, spoke about the challenges of composing music for the Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer. Regarding his experience of working with the 'Fanaa' star, Pritam said, "The main pressure on Dhoom 3 was that it was the first time I was working with Aamir Khan but it was fun! It was a bit exhausting for me because composing music for this film went on for a long time and I really worked hard for Dhoom 3."

"We had a lot of fun, Viktor is a musical person and I know him from before, so the equation was good. The brilliant thing about Dhoom 3 was that it was difficult to crack the music for the situations since it was all kind of big and the way he wanted to shoot them was huge. So, it really pushed me and made me deliver songs that I'm really proud of." The 49-year-old music composer said that the circus setting in Dhoom 3 led to challenges while composing the tracks. He said, "Dhoom 3 luckily came much later after Dhoom 2 happened. So, the pressure or anything of Dhoom 2 was not there for Dhoom 3."

"However, I feel I worked the maximum in Dhoom 3 compared to the other Dhoom films because the situations were slightly complicated. It had a kind of circus happening which made things complex because music needed to resonate with the situations in the film," he said. Pritam created outstanding music for 'Dhoom 3' that topped music charts. Songs like 'Malang', 'Dhoom Machale', 'Kamli' were record-smashing hits. He said 'Kamli' is his favourite song from the 'Dhoom 3' album.

He said, "My favourite song in Dhoom 3 is Kamli. I presented Kamli in a unplugged way to Viktor. It was like a soft song. For Dhoom 3, it was kind of moulded into a dance situation because of the melody. Everybody liked the melody. " "I remember going to the rehearsal hall and seeing Katrina rehearsing on Kamli and it was good. I felt charged up and I think the picturisation of Kamli is incredible," said Pritam. (ANI)