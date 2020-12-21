Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Dhoom 3 completes seven years, Pritam opens up about challenges of composing its music

As the action-thriller 'Dhoom-3' completed seven years, Pritam who has composed music for the entire series, spoke about the challenges of composing music for the Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:33 IST
As Dhoom 3 completes seven years, Pritam opens up about challenges of composing its music
Music composer Pritam. Image Credit: ANI

As the action-thriller 'Dhoom-3' completed seven years, Pritam who has composed music for the entire series, spoke about the challenges of composing music for the Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer. Regarding his experience of working with the 'Fanaa' star, Pritam said, "The main pressure on Dhoom 3 was that it was the first time I was working with Aamir Khan but it was fun! It was a bit exhausting for me because composing music for this film went on for a long time and I really worked hard for Dhoom 3."

"We had a lot of fun, Viktor is a musical person and I know him from before, so the equation was good. The brilliant thing about Dhoom 3 was that it was difficult to crack the music for the situations since it was all kind of big and the way he wanted to shoot them was huge. So, it really pushed me and made me deliver songs that I'm really proud of." The 49-year-old music composer said that the circus setting in Dhoom 3 led to challenges while composing the tracks. He said, "Dhoom 3 luckily came much later after Dhoom 2 happened. So, the pressure or anything of Dhoom 2 was not there for Dhoom 3."

"However, I feel I worked the maximum in Dhoom 3 compared to the other Dhoom films because the situations were slightly complicated. It had a kind of circus happening which made things complex because music needed to resonate with the situations in the film," he said. Pritam created outstanding music for 'Dhoom 3' that topped music charts. Songs like 'Malang', 'Dhoom Machale', 'Kamli' were record-smashing hits. He said 'Kamli' is his favourite song from the 'Dhoom 3' album.

He said, "My favourite song in Dhoom 3 is Kamli. I presented Kamli in a unplugged way to Viktor. It was like a soft song. For Dhoom 3, it was kind of moulded into a dance situation because of the melody. Everybody liked the melody. " "I remember going to the rehearsal hall and seeing Katrina rehearsing on Kamli and it was good. I felt charged up and I think the picturisation of Kamli is incredible," said Pritam. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi officially teases Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 in blue gradient color

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of its next flagship, the Mi 11, which will be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.On Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi officials have teased the upcoming Mi 11 ...

Soccer-Nobby Stiles' brain injury caused by heading ball: doctor

A doctor looking into possible links between football and dementia has said Englands World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 in October, suffered severe brain damage from repeatedly heading the ball. Stiles, who played o...

Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Zinedine Zidanes side is behind Atltico on goa...

Kiri Allan reminding Kiwis to be tsunami ready over holiday break

Planning on heading to the beach this summer Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan is reminding all New Zealanders to be tsunami ready over the holiday break.New Zealands entire coastline is at risk of a tsunami. That means most of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020