Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu welcome third child

Actor couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu on Monday welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Referring to his daughters as three goddesses, Bohra said life could not get better than this.Imagine ruling the world with these three queens in my life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:44 IST
Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu welcome third child

Actor couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu on Monday welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Bohra and Sidhu, also a radio personality, were already parents to twin daughters, Raya Bella and Vienna (four). Bohra took to Instagram and posted a video, where he's holding the newborn, surrounded by their elder children.

''I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo!'' the former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant wrote. Referring to his daughters as three goddesses, Bohra said life could not get ''better than this''.

''Imagine ruling the world with these three queens in my life. Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, because they are my teen deviyaan (goddesses) - My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati,'' he said. Bohra quipped he could now be called Charlie because he has three angels, in a reference to the blockbuster Hollywood film franchise ''Charlie's Angels''. ''My Alpha, Chi and Omega,'' he added.

The actor, who has worked on shows like ''Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?'', ''Qubool Hai '' and ''Kasautii Zindagii Kay'', married Sidhu in 2006..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Nepal PM's 'constitutional coup' challenged in court

Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...

Pakistan reports 1,792 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020