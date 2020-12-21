Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope tells Vatican bureaucrats to stop gossipy conflicts

Pope Francis urged Vatican bureaucrats on Monday to stop their gossipy, self-absorbed conflicts, issuing another tough-love Christmas message at the end of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and a financial scandal at the Holy See. Francis gathered his cardinals, bishops and Vatican prelates for his annual Christmas greeting in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.In past years, Francis has used the occasion to deliver a brutal dressing-down of the clerical court that surrounds the papacy, once denouncing the spiritual Alzheimers of some Holy See clerics.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST
Pope tells Vatican bureaucrats to stop gossipy conflicts

Pope Francis urged Vatican bureaucrats on Monday to stop their gossipy, self-absorbed conflicts, issuing another tough-love Christmas message at the end of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and a financial scandal at the Holy See. Francis gathered his cardinals, bishops and Vatican prelates for his annual Christmas greeting in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

In past years, Francis has used the occasion to deliver a brutal dressing-down of the clerical court that surrounds the papacy, once denouncing the “spiritual Alzheimer's” of some Holy See clerics. This year, Francis said conflicts in the church between left and right, progressives and traditionalists, only hurt the church and distort its true nature.

“For this reason, it would be good for us to stop living in conflict and feel once more that we are journeying together,” Francis said. He stressed that “crisis” isn't the same as “conflict,” with crises in the church offering an opportunity for renewal but conflicts just “a waste of energy and occasion for evil.” “The first evil that conflict leads us to, and which we must try to avoid, is gossip, idle chatter, which traps us in an unpleasant, sad and stifling state of self-absorption,” he said. “It turns crisis into conflict.” Like the rest of the world, the Vatican's 2020 was marked by a lockdown that grounded the globe-trotting pope, canceled his weekly appointments with the faithful and shuttered the Vatican Museums, the Holy See's main source of revenue.

Those pastoral and financial setbacks have been compounded by a scandal over the Holy See's bungled 350 million euro investment in a London real estate venture that is now the subject of a corruption investigation. The scandal, which has been fueled by leaks from within, has exposed divisive turf wars within the hierarchy and has led to the downfall of a high-ranking cardinal, among other casualties.

Francis asked that the church not be judged on the crises of the past or present. “If a certain realism leads us to see our recent history only as a series of mishaps, scandals and failings, sins and contradictions, short-circuits and setbacks in our witness, we should not fear,” he said. Instead, he said, such crises require an openness to change and discern a way forward.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India should not be worried about our ties with Pakistan: Russia

Russia on Monday said India should not be worried about its relationship with Pakistan but noted that Moscow is committed to develop ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. Deputy Chief of the Rus...

Chhattisgarh govt declares three-day state mourning over Congress leader Motilal Vora's death: official.

Chhattisgarh govt declares three-day state mourning over Congress leader Motilal Voras death official....

Monkey rescue centre opened in Telangana

A monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre, the countrys second such facility, has been opened in Nirmal district in Telangana. The centre, where monkeys caught from human habitations would be sheltered temporarily, was the first such facili...

SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday '

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020