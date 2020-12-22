One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

The manga lovers are disappointed as One Piece Chapter 1000 is not going to be released in the remaining days of this year. The spoilers are yet to be released including the raw scans. Read further to know more on the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1000 won't be released in this week. One Piece writer, Eiichiro Oda has opted for taking break after the release of Chapter 999. As a family person, he has preferred to go for a short hiatus and celebrate Christmas and New Year with his two children.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 1000 has got the title 'Strawhat Luffy'. Currently, there is no details available related to the upcoming chapter as the manga chapter has been sent early to the publishers this time so that they can have a break during Christmas and New Year.

Will Luffy continue to be the central character of One Piece Chapter 1000? Yes, Luffy will still be at the central character of the manga storyline.

But there are a few fans over Reddit who have noticed that One Piece Chapter 999 is titled "The Sake I brew waiting for you" and combining it with One Piece chapter 1000 title it becomes "The sake I brew waiting for you, Straw hat Luffy". According to BlockToro, it is something Shanks would say and even Eiichiro Oda has hinted that Shanks will be a part of One Piece Chapter 1000 storyline.

BEWAREIt seems ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1000 SPOILERS have started floating on the internet. I am gonna have to stay away from the timeline for the next two weeks.Also there is no ONE PIECE Break after 1000 but WSJ magazine will be on a BREAK. pic.twitter.com/WtZ7VfVEnF — #ONEPIECE1000LOGS ワノ国 |🌊🗻🌸⛩️🏴‍☠️ (@NoxDRaz) December 21, 2020

The raw scans and full summary of One Piece Chapter 1000 are expected to be out on Friday, December 25. The manga raw leaks will also be out this week.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is expected to be released on Sunday, January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 54 preview revealed over Twitter, release possible on January 20