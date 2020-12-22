Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:39 IST
One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020
Will Luffy continue to be the central character of One Piece Chapter 1000? Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga lovers are disappointed as One Piece Chapter 1000 is not going to be released in the remaining days of this year. The spoilers are yet to be released including the raw scans. Read further to know more on the imminent chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1000 won't be released in this week. One Piece writer, Eiichiro Oda has opted for taking break after the release of Chapter 999. As a family person, he has preferred to go for a short hiatus and celebrate Christmas and New Year with his two children.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 1000 has got the title 'Strawhat Luffy'. Currently, there is no details available related to the upcoming chapter as the manga chapter has been sent early to the publishers this time so that they can have a break during Christmas and New Year.

Will Luffy continue to be the central character of One Piece Chapter 1000? Yes, Luffy will still be at the central character of the manga storyline.

But there are a few fans over Reddit who have noticed that One Piece Chapter 999 is titled "The Sake I brew waiting for you" and combining it with One Piece chapter 1000 title it becomes "The sake I brew waiting for you, Straw hat Luffy". According to BlockToro, it is something Shanks would say and even Eiichiro Oda has hinted that Shanks will be a part of One Piece Chapter 1000 storyline.

The raw scans and full summary of One Piece Chapter 1000 are expected to be out on Friday, December 25. The manga raw leaks will also be out this week.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is expected to be released on Sunday, January 3, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 54 preview revealed over Twitter, release possible on January 20

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020