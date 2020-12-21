Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 54 preview revealed over Twitter, release possible on January 20

21-12-2020
Boruto Chapter 54 can be released on January 20, 2021, as per the official manga website. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Fans are disappointed as they are still a month away from Boruto Chapter 54's release. The manga lovers are wondering when it will be released and what they can see in it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

In the imminent Boruto Chapter 54 (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 54), Boruto can be seen going on a dark path. The spoilers for this chapter will be released five or six days before its original release.

Here's the preview for Boruto Chapter 54 – "The "power of the connection" eventually exceeds the command/control… But at the same time, what attacked Sasuke is…!"

The preview of Boruto Chapter 54 hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. According to International Business Times, toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon.

Boruto Chapter 54 spoilers can make fans clear that it is not Kawaki that has been turned evil in the first chapter, but Boruto comes down to Konoha village to attack everyone. It would have been an amazing twist and prove everyone wrong about the battle between Boruto and Kawkai.

Boruto Chapter 54 can be released on January 20, 2021, as per the official manga website. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

