Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor wrap 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' shoot

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:56 IST
Team 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor on Tuesday wrapped up the entire shoot of Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update about the film along with the pictures from the shoot wrap celebration.

Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, and the rest of the team celebrated the shoot wrap through cake cutting ceremony at a local Chandigarh based club. "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - VAANI KAPOOR... Entire shoot of #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - is complete," Adarsh tweeted.

"Filmed in #Chandigarh in a start-to-finish 48-day schedule... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #PragyaKapoor," the tweet further read. Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film. (ANI)

