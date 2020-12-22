Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Thomas Goode & Co, who have been selling tableware across Europe for nearly 200 years, made a spare for its archive at the time - 1922; that is the set now being auctioned with a price estimate of 20,000 pounds to 30,000 pounds ($27,000-$40,000). The dinner service made for Napoleon I and hand painted in the royal porcelain factory in Sevres near Versailles comes with a George III mahogany table and a St Louis chandelier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:35 IST
Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Miniature tableware designed for a royal doll's house at Britain's Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The sale, by the British company that created the items, also includes glassware celebrating the coronations of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI and even Edward VIII, who abdicated before his coronation shortly after the glass was engraved.

The tiny collection of 76 porcelain plates, tureens, bowls and platters was commissioned for Queen Mary, the grandmother of current Queen Elizabeth II, and included three dinner services for the doll's house state dining room, nursery and kitchen. Thomas Goode & Co, who have been selling tableware across Europe for nearly 200 years, made a spare for its archive at the time - 1922; that is the set now being auctioned with a price estimate of 20,000 pounds to 30,000 pounds ($27,000-$40,000).

The dinner service made for Napoleon I and hand painted in the royal porcelain factory in Sevres near Versailles comes with a George III mahogany table and a St Louis chandelier. The assembly is estimated at up to 450,000 pounds in the online auction, which will conclude on January 8, 2021. ($1 = 0.7496 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...

U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a court filing. The retailers shares fell about 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020