Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 23-12-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 07:52 IST
Amazon Music, a music streaming platform operated by Amazon, has revealed the top new data and insights for this year's top listening trends of holiday music.

This year, holiday listening began earlier than ever before and listeners, all over the world, have been playing seasonal music around the clock, asking Alexa to play holiday music every minute of every day since October 1.

Here are the top listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music:

  • Amazon Music has surpassed 3.5 billion streams of holiday music, with more than 230 million voice requests for the genre.
  • Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, and Michael Buble are the top three most requested artists for holiday music around the world this season.
  • Customers streamed more than 1.825 billion minutes of music per day in November 2020 alone.
  • Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Beatles and Ariana Grande have been the top 5 most streamed artists across all genres on Amazon Music in 2020.
  • "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "ROCKSTAR" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, "Mood" by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior and "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion were the top 5 most requested songs released this year on Amazon Music via Alexa.

Furthermore, Amazon Music customers in Pennsylvania, Utah and Massachusetts tend to play the most holiday music while customers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, UK, and Germany have streamed the most holiday tunes since October 1, 2020.

