'Batwoman' to return for season 2 in January

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:43 IST
The second season of the superhero series ''Batwoman'', starring Javicia Leslie, will air on January 17, The CW has announced. Leslie, known for TV shows like ''God Friended Me'' and ''The Family Business'', was cast as the new title character following Ruby Rose's departure from the show. The network shared a new poster of Leslie on Instagram, offering a close up look at her character Ryan Wilder alongside the tagline ''Find your power''.

Like Rose's Kate Kane/ Batwoman, Ryan also hails from the LGBTQ community. Leslie, who is bisexual, is also the first Black female actor to play the iconic role of Batwoman. Ryan is described as a woman in her mid-20s who ''is about to become Batwoman''. She is ''nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her'', as well as a ''former drug-runner'' who is now reformed, sober, and living in a van.

The new season of the DC comic book adaptation will also not kill off Kate, who appears to be missing from Gotham without a trace. Rose, who was the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, exited the series in a shock announcement in May. She played the role of Batwoman aka Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who dedicates herself to defending Gotham in his absence.

There were reports that the Australian actor was not happy with the long hours required on the show, which led to some friction on the sets. ''Batwoman'' premiered on last October, but its first season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

