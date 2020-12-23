Cobra Kai Season 3: Ralph Macchio talks on Daniel LaRusso, his relationship with Johnny Lawrence

We are just two weeks away from the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 3. The martial art lovers are quite excited as many new things are coming up as we are coming close to its release.

Cobra Kai Season 3 is likely to highlight the relationship between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from The Karate Kid. The two have reached a point where their relationship is no longer antagonistic.

In one interview, Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso) said, "Therein lies our Ross and Rachel thing that I mentioned earlier. Johnny and Daniel, we love to see them have a few beers and be simpatico, and then we also love to see them at each other's throats. Another thing that works so well in the show is the audience can see the different-but-same elements of these guys. It's sometimes frustrating because you just want to put them in a room together and pour a drink and just say, 'Get over it."

Ralph Macchio revealed to EW that Cobra Kai Season 3's Daniel LaRusso is at his lowest point. He said there is a lot of cleaning up to do. "All the intentions in Season 2 were good, both for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Their intentions were good, even though they had different methods," he said.

According to Ralph Macchio, Daniel is still learning to make decisions without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi and "is probably the lowest point he's ever been at because every category -- husband, parent, teacher -- is all at rock bottom."

On the other hand, here we have an interesting update on Cobra Kai Season 3 for fans. In a Cobra Kai Season 3 clip exclusively at USA TODAY, Miguel has survived his injury but worries he won't be able to walk and regain the ability like before. Johnny visits Miguel at the hospital to find him reaching for his cell phone. Johnny pulls the tray on which it lies farther away (via Yahoo).

"Go get it," he directs Miguel.

"I can't walk! Even with the surgery I might never be able to walk," Miguel says, before Johnny interrupts.

"Never. Can't. Those are just words, they're meaningless," Johnny says. "It's time for you to get out of that bed and do something.

"You're not a kid anymore, the world isn't just gonna hand it to you," he continues. "You want something, you're going to have to crawl across the floor – use your damn teeth if you have to. You're gonna do whatever it takes, and I'm always gonna be right here next to you, 'cause I'll always be your teacher. Now, go get it."

"Yes, Sensei," Miguel replies, with determination in his eyes.

Here's the official synopsis of Cobra Kai Season 3 – "Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

Cobra Kai Season 3 is slated to be out on January 10, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

