The Kissing Booth 3 can be out in summer 2021, says Joey King

The Netflix lovers are quite happy with the renewal of The Kissing Booth 3. Directed by Vince Marcello, the third movie is a sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2.

According to Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. The third movie is currently in the post-production stage. "It was the hardest secret to keep," Joel Courtney said during a live YouTube event with the cast.

The Kissing Booth 3 will reportedly amuse viewers with more fun. The beautiful actress Joey King, who first gained recognition for portraying Ramona Quimby in 2010-comedy film Ramona and Beezus, said to Digital Spy, "I want to share literally everything with you, but I can't share too much!"

Vince Marcello gets the credit of directing, producing and writing the upcoming Kissing Booth 3. The imminent Netflix movie is the sequel to The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2, which is based on the book of same name by Beth Reekles.

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," Joey King said.

The Kissing Booth 3 is coming with interesting story and followers would be excited to learn that all their favorite characters are reprising their role in the film. The other main casts Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn), Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe Winthrop), Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco Valentino Peña), Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn), and Meganne Young (Rachel) will join Joey King in the movie.

Netflix uploaded the official trailer teaser of the movie The Kissing Booth 3 in July 2020.

The final installment, Kissing Booth 3 is scheduled to release in summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the Netflix films.