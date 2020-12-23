Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo may accomplish a project in 2021, Encounter actress talks on reading script

Earlier, Song Hye-Kyo was rumored to be under discussion for her new project although there was no confirmation in support of this claim. Image Credit: Instagram / Song Hye-Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo went for a long break after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. Last time she was seen in the television series Encounter with Park Bo-gum. The beautiful South Korean actress took a break from the small and big screens.

Earlier, Song Hye-Kyo was rumored to be under discussion for her new project although there was no confirmation in support of this claim. However, she wanted to reduce the gap between projects as much as possible.

According to some sources, Descendants of the Sun actress, Song Hye-Kyo is reportedly resolving to do a project for sure in 2021. In a conversation with W Korea, the 39-year old actor said, "I also really want to act in a romantic comedy. I want to try something funny and entertaining, but I haven't found a fun project yet."

"I kept reading the script that was offered to me. But many articles have sprung up about me, even though I just got an offer. Several times there were reports that said I was reviewing an acting project. Even though I had not received a script for the drama at all," Song Hye-Kyo said.

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to ELLE Taiwan. She said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," she recalled.

Song Hye-Kyo further said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

Fans of Song Hye-Kyo were quite mesmerized seeing their favorite star as the brand ambassador of Suecomma Bonnie. In February this year, she took to social media to post some of her glamorous pictures from the pictorial of Suecomma Bonnie. She was looking gorgeous with impressive make-up and hairstyles cladded in voguish collections. She is a model for the global shoe brand famed for its stylish designs.

According to Pinkvilla, Song Hye-Kyo is in conversation for the lead role in Now, We Are Breaking Up. If sources are to be believed, Soo Ae and Yoo Teo were offered initially but they somehow passed their respective roles. Then the creators approached Song Hye-Kyo for Now, We Are Breaking Up.

