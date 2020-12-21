Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series' fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

When will Crash Landing on You Season 2 be renewed and released? Fans are wondering whether Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series will be out for second season or not.

Unfortunately, China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable losses. Almost all the television and movie projects not only in South Korea but across the world were put on hold or postponed for indefinite time. During this critical situation, South Korean drama lovers need to have more patience than before.

Firstly, Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. According to the latest reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks as the global fans are putting pressure on the creators to work on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series.

The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.

"Like Dorothy who meets the Wizard of Oz by accident, or like the pilot who meets the little prince by crash landing in a desert, Crash Landing on You depicts how an endless cycle of luck, destiny and beautiful stories can begin from unlikely and unexpected misfortunes, bad luck, and crash landings," Netflix revealed about Crash Landing on You's plot.

Whenever Crash Landing on You returns for Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea, Film Daily noted. The new episodes will surely take their love to a new height.

You may be surprised to learn that Son Ye-jin's character was previously theorized to be pregnant during the last few minutes of Crash Landing on You. Those who know about it are expressing their thankfulness to a few behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16.

The series finale of Crash Landing on You saw the lovers Ri Jeong-hyeok (by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) saw the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever after. Although the possibility of their wedding and having kids were not hinted in the finale, still some behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16 theorized that they got married and Son Ye-jin's character got pregnant with his child.

"I think this [the photos leading to speculations about Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy] is something that came about simply because viewers have a lot of interest in the drama. It's nonsense," a representative of Crash Landing on You said while debunking the theory, Soompi reported.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, other South Korean celebs and TV series.

