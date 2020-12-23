Rajnikanth's 'Annaatthe' shoot postponed after crew members test positive for Covid-19

Left Menu
The shooting of actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth's upcoming Tamil drama film 'Annaatthe' has been postponed after four crew members tested positive for coronavirus during routine testing, on Wednesday.

23-12-2020
Rajinikanth. Image Credit: ANI

The shooting of actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth's upcoming Tamil drama film 'Annaatthe' has been postponed after four crew members tested positive for coronavirus during routine testing, on Wednesday. The production banner of the flick; 'Sun Pictures' announced this in an official statement shared on Twitter, which said that Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative.

"Announcement: During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed" the tweet read. Shooting for the action-drama, which had been curtailed during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, had resumed from December 15 this year as announced by the film director Siruthai Siva and the official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, under which the film is being produced.

The cast of the film written and directed by Siva, includes Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

