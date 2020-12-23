Bae Suzy’s character in Start-Up dreams to be Korea's Steve Jobs

The beautiful South-Korean actress, and singer Bae Suzy always remains the talk of the town. Ever since Bae Suzy made her successful film debut in Architecture 101 in 2012, she continues to be called as The Nation's First Love in South Korea.

Bae Suzy became one of the most in-demand endorsers in South Korea, and has been hailed a 'CF Queen' due to numerous endorsement deals ranging from cosmetics, apparel, up to basic commodities like sugar.

In 2020, Bae Suzy is starring in South Korean drama Start-Up as an aspiring entrepreneur. She is playing the role of a young entrepreneur, who dreams =to become Korea's Steven Paul Job by founding a start-up. The series Start-Up streams globally on Netflix.

The other actors in the series Start-Up star Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na. Set in South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley called Sandbox, Start-up tells the story of people in the world of startup companies.

Bae Suzy reportedly dated Lee Min-ho for three years before they separated from each other. When they break up, a rumor broke out that Lee Min-ho was the one who made the move.

However, Bae Suzy is the first Korean female celebrity to receive a wax-likeness of herself at Madame Tussauds. Later in 2016, Bae Suzy's wax-figure went on display at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

In 2009, Bae Suzy was eliminate in the audition of South Korean TV talent show series but she acquired the attention of a scout from JYP Entertainment and soon joined as a trainee. After that, gradually she moves forward with many TV series alike Dream High, Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start Up (2020).

In January 2016, Bae Suzy recorded a song with South Korean singer Baekhyun. The song titled Dream, released digitally and acquired number one on Gaon's weekly digital chart. Later she released self composed songs.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more Updates on Bae Suzy and other Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo may accomplish a project in 2021, Encounter actress talks on reading script