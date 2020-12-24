Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

Ahead of the Christmas festival, the royal duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card was shared on social media on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:37 IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Christmas festival, the royal duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card was shared on social media on Thursday (local time). According to Fox News, the Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter.

The original picture of the family which was clicked at their home, features Markle, Harry, their one-year-old son Archie and their two puppies seated in front of a white and blue playhouse. "Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the text on the card above the illustration.

The charity also tweeted to inform that the royal duo is their Patron and that they have made a personal donation to help dogs, cats, and our community. "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats, and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas." the charity tweeted.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," Fox News quoted a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess as saying. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the spokesperson added.

Mayhew's official website also confirmed that the Sussexes has made a donation to the organisation this year. As per Fox News, the family will spend the holiday in California due to concerns around coronavirus and will hence, not be travelling to the UK to visit the rest of the Royal family.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual harassment case: U'khand BJP MLA to appear before today to give DNA sample

The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample. Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Srivastava gave the order, saying...

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Alphabet Incs Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists papers by launching a sensitive topics review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to i...

Innersloth's Among Us now most popular game ever in terms of monthly players

Innersloths online multi-player game Among Us had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November 2020, making it the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players, according to a report by market research firm SuperData.As per...

S Korea reports 985 more COVID-19 cases, 53,533 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 24 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 985 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 53,533. The daily caseload fell below 1,000 after recording...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020