Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanipeyarchi festival at Tirunallar temple to be scaled down: Kiran Bedi

The decision to scale down the festival had been taken following a meeting of a five-member committeeconvened on the directions of the Madras High Court, she told reporters at Tarangambadi near here.Passing orders on a petition byu a Karaikal resident seeking cancellation of the Sanipeyarchi festival transit of Saturn at the Tirunallar temple due to Covid-19, the Madras High Court had directed that the festival can be conducted and asked the Puducherry territorial administration to convene a meeting of officials and the petitioner to arrive at the guidelines.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:00 IST
Sanipeyarchi festival at Tirunallar temple to be scaled down: Kiran Bedi

Karaikal, Dec 24 (PTI): Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the Sanipeyarchi festival on December 27 at Lord Saneeswara temple in Tirunallar, will be scaled down due to Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to scale down the festival had been taken following a meeting of a five-member committeeconvened on the directions of the Madras High Court, she told reporters at Tarangambadi near here.

Passing orders on a petition byu a Karaikal resident seeking cancellation of the Sanipeyarchi festival (transit of Saturn) at the Tirunallar temple due to Covid-19, the Madras High Court had directed that the festival can be conducted and asked the Puducherry territorial administration to convene a meeting of officials and the petitioner to arrive at the guidelines. Accordingly, the Puducherry Lt Governor conducted the meeting at Tarangambadi on Thursday.

Puducherry HR and CE Secretary Sundaresan, Karaikal district Collector Arjun Sharma, Temple Executive Officer Aadarsh, and the petitioner Nathan participated in the meeting. After the meeting, the Lt Governor announced that it had been decided to scale down the festival.

''The festival will be conducted with the participation of lesser number of pilgrims. It will not be on the usual large scale. Those attending the festival should produce a Covid-19 negative certificate. In addition, all Covid-19 prevention and precautionary measures will be followed stringently,'' she said. She also said the Karaikal Collector will soon release fresh guidelines and other details.

The Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallar in Karaikal district is the only temple dedicated to Lord Saneeswara in the whole of India. Saturn's transit from one zodiac sign to another is observed as 'Sanipeyarchi' and it occurs once in two-and-half years.

The previousSanipeyarchiwas held in 2017. The festival usually attracts several lakhs of pilgrims from various parts of the country to the temple in Tirunallar.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020