Left Menu
Development News Edition

How to Train Your Dragon 4: ‘Bittersweet way to say goodbye’ – DeBlois

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:53 IST
How to Train Your Dragon 4: ‘Bittersweet way to say goodbye’ – DeBlois
The franchise lovers are hoping that the success of the third sequel would lead to How to Train Your Dragon 4. Image Credit: Facebook / How to Train Your Dragon

DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon movies were definitely wonderful for children and other age groups. All the installments gathered huge fan base across the world and made history in terms of box office records. Now fans are demanding for How to Train Your Dragon 4 movie.

The franchise lovers are hoping that the success of the third sequel would lead to How to Train Your Dragon 4. The previous movies were nominated and won multiple accolades and awards including the Golden Globe Awards, the Golden Trailer Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association. The franchise also included multiple video games between 2010 and 2019.

There are many reasons why DreamWorks will not go on to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4. DreamWorks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg said earlier that there were three chapters in the story. Moreover, according to an old update from Entertainment Weekly, the director Dean DeBlois confirmed the third sequel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World would be the last installment in the series.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," DeBlois said in Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

"You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question of what could have happened to them," he added.

Still, if the creators want to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4, they have to come up with new idea as the third sequel did not have any cliffhangers. All the three movies of How to Train Your Dragon were based on the eponymous series of children's books by British author Cressida Cowell.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kevin McNally can't imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020