How to Train Your Dragon 4: ‘Bittersweet way to say goodbye’ – DeBlois

DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon movies were definitely wonderful for children and other age groups. All the installments gathered huge fan base across the world and made history in terms of box office records. Now fans are demanding for How to Train Your Dragon 4 movie.

The franchise lovers are hoping that the success of the third sequel would lead to How to Train Your Dragon 4. The previous movies were nominated and won multiple accolades and awards including the Golden Globe Awards, the Golden Trailer Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association. The franchise also included multiple video games between 2010 and 2019.

There are many reasons why DreamWorks will not go on to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4. DreamWorks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg said earlier that there were three chapters in the story. Moreover, according to an old update from Entertainment Weekly, the director Dean DeBlois confirmed the third sequel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World would be the last installment in the series.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," DeBlois said in Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

"You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question of what could have happened to them," he added.

Still, if the creators want to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4, they have to come up with new idea as the third sequel did not have any cliffhangers. All the three movies of How to Train Your Dragon were based on the eponymous series of children's books by British author Cressida Cowell.

