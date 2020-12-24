Kevin McNally can’t imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp

Fans cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Jonny Depp but the following recent controversies of his personal life may bring an impact to the upcoming sequel. Johnny Depp played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in all the previous five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but his future presence in the imminent is uncertain.

Johnny Depp is having legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He strongly denies the allegation of domestic violence against him. There is a less chance of having Jonny Depp even in a cameo in the spin-off film Pirates of the Caribbean.

Most recently, Kevin McNally played as Joshamee Gibbs, in all five Pirates movies to date, stated that without Captain Sparrow, the movie can't be possible. He said that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie with Johnny Depp's Captain Sparrow "would be criminal", Express.co.uk.

"Yes is the simple answer to [whether Depp should be in the new film]. My feelings about this are very complex because in a sense there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had played out a little bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea. I don't think a reboot, if you concentrate on younger characters, should still exclude Jack Sparrow." Said Kevin McNally.

According to reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is no longer interested to have the character Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Instead of Sparrow, Disney would be like to add a female pirate in the lead role.

"[Producer Jerry] Bruckheimer, who has been one of Depp's biggest champions and once suggested the finger injury happened because "he got it caught in a car door," was hoping to at least bring the Captain Jack Sparrow character back briefly in the next outing - said to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked," as per the report of THR.

However, Disney already announced before that the actress Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson would be joining the team to work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

It's a fair truth that Jonny Depp has always been a big reason for the success of Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The returning of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

