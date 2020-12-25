Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for $22 million according to public records.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-12-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 01:20 IST
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for $22 million according to public records. In 2015, the asking price was $100 million and in 2017 it was re-listed for $67 million. Burkle's spokesman said the businessman saw the investment as a land banking opportunity. He spotted the estate from the air while looking at another location and contacted Tom Barrack, the founder of real estate investment company Colony Capital LLC, to seal the sale. The ranch was off the market at the time.

Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property in Los Olivos, about 120 miles (193 km) north of Los Angeles, in 1988 for $19.5 million. After financial troubles, in 2008 he handed over the title to Colony Capital LLC, which held a loan on the property. Neverland, a name taken from the "Peter Pan" tale of a boy who refused to grew up, became Jackson's favorite retreat and famously featured a zoo, a railway and theme park rides.

It also was where he entertained children, one of whom brought molestation charges against the singer that resulted in a 2005 trial and Jackson's acquittal on all charges. Jackson vowed never to return to Neverland after the trial.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House, a private members club that attracts people in the entertainment and media industries and which has properties in New York, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

32 fresh cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,664

Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the states caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday. East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, West Sikkim four and South Sikkim three.Sikkim has 420 active cases, whil...

Turkey says China's Sinovac COVID vaccine 91.25% effective in late trials

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective, according to interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey, a potentially much better result than reported from a separate trial of the vaccine in Brazil.Researcher...

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jacksons famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Bur...

62 per cent of cybercrime complaints in 2020 linked to financial frauds: Delhi Police

Sixty-two per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement here. The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown. Twenty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020