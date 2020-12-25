Left Menu
Shawn Ryan working on ‘The Night Agent’ TV adaptation

The Shield creator Shawn Ryan is developing a TV adaptation of author Matthew Quirks 2020 novel The Night AgentRyan announced the project on Monday on Twitter. The novel, published in October, centres on FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who is thrown into a vast conspiracy and must stop a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government.

''To save the nation, Peter plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor and must take the rules into his own hands, question everything, and trust no one,'' the book's description reads. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ryan announced the project on Monday on Twitter. He listed ''The Night Agent'' in the category of "Books I read, decided to adapt for television and may have already finished writing the pilot episode." According to Deadline, Ryan will executive produce the show via his MiddKid Productions

Sony TV is the studio behind the adaptation. The novel, published in October, centres on FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who is thrown into a vast conspiracy and must stop a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government. ''To save the nation, Peter plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor and must take the rules into his own hands, question everything, and trust no one,'' the book's description reads.

