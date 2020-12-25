Left Menu
Tirunallar Sanipeyarchi festival: Devotees should carry

Devotees need to carry latest COVID-19 negative test certificates if they wish to offer prayers at the famous shrine of Lord Saturn in Tirunallar in the union territory of Puducherry on the occasion of Sani Peyarchi festival, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Friday.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:10 IST
Devotees need to carry latest COVID-19 negative test certificates if they wish to offer prayers at the famous shrine of Lord Saturn in Tirunallar in the union territory of Puducherry on the occasion of ''Sani Peyarchi festival, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Friday. The temple in Karaikal district was neither a dispensary nor an hospital. It was a place of devotion and worship and devotees should go there only if they were not infected by coronavirus, she said in a message, ahead of the December 27 festival that usually draws lakhs of people.

In view of the pandemic situation, the administration has decided to scale down the festival that marks the transit of Saturn from one zodia sign to another once every two-and-half years. ''All those interested in personally and physically going to the temple tomorrow and Sunday to offer prayers on the occasion of Sani Peyarchi should have with them medical certificates declaring that they are Covid negative and are medically fit. The certificates should be latest,'' Bedi said.

The Lt Governor, who on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the festival, also said it would be telecast live and the best of the cameras had been arranged for the coverage. Even media personnel deputed for coverage of the festival should have COVID-19 negative certificates, she added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

