Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida authorities accuse rapper, 2 others of home invasion

Federal authorities described Splash Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Brandon Campbell, as the ringleader of the group.A federal criminal affidavit said Splash Zanotti and his two accomplices, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James, forced their way into the couples Miramar home at gunpoint while wearing masks on the afternoon of October 11.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 27-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 00:15 IST
Florida authorities accuse rapper, 2 others of home invasion

Two Florida men, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti, appeared in federal court Christmas day in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorised a couple, demanded USD 20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman. A third man is set to appear before a judge on Monday.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a federal affidavit accuses the three men of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, crimes that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. Federal authorities described Splash Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Brandon Campbell, as the ringleader of the group.

A federal criminal affidavit said Splash Zanotti and his two accomplices, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James, forced their way into the couple's Miramar home at gunpoint while wearing masks on the afternoon of October 11. They told the couple they came to collect a debt, although an official described the man and woman as innocent victims.

Citing court documents, the Sun Sentinel reported that the terror went on for hours after the three men broke into the couple's home. They forced the woman to drive from ATM to ATM to withdraw cash. At one point, one of the intruders raped her while her husband went to the garage for a cigarette, a criminal affidavit states. The paper reported that no charges have been filed in the alleged rape. Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox were taken into custody on December 16.

A representative of the 26-year-old rapper posted a video on social media of the arrest, in which the representative asserted the rapper's innocence..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020