Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Andaz Apna Apna' cinematographer Ishwar Bidri passes away at 87

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri, best known for his work in popular 1990s films like Andaz Apna Apna and Border, died on Sunday morning due to multiple health issues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:41 IST
'Andaz Apna Apna' cinematographer Ishwar Bidri passes away at 87

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri, best known for his work in popular 1990s films like ''Andaz Apna Apna'' and ''Border'', died on Sunday morning due to multiple health issues. He was 87. The noted director of photography breathed his last at a hospital in Karnataka, his son Sanjeev Bidri said.

''He suffered a cardiac arrest when we were at a marriage function in Belgaum, Karnataka on December 20. We immediately rushed him to KLES Hospital. ''He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues. He passed away today at 9.50 am,'' Sanjeev Bidri told PTI.

Born in Karnataka's Banhatti town, Ishwar Bidri is best known for his longstanding collaboration with filmmaker JP Dutta for whom he shot action dramas like ''Yateem'', ''Hathyar'', ''Batwara'' in the late 1980s and the 1998 war epic ''Border''. An emotional Dutta remembered the cinematographer as a ''great asset'' to his team who became a family member over the years.

The duo first worked together in 1976 on the director's feature debut, the unreleased ''Sarhad''. ''It has been a very long journey, we started in 1976. My first film 'Sarhad' never got to see the light of the day. Then we worked on 'Ghulami', 'Yateem', 'Batwara', 'Hathyar', and 'Border'.

''He was a decent, honest man. He has one of the most hardworking cameramen I ever worked with. Coming from Guru Dutt sahab's school of cinema, he was a great asset to me. I was much junior to him. He had seen me growing up as a filmmaker and my entire journey,'' Dutta told PTI. The director said he met Ishwar Bidri a few months ago. ''He would keep dropping by at the office for a cup of tea. He was like family,'' he added.

The cinematographer also has movies such as Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy ''Andaz Apna Apna'' (1994) and action thriller ''Ghatak'' (1996), and ''Andaaz'', the 2003 romance musical directed by Raj Kanwar, to his credit. Ishwar Bidri is also survived by his wife.

The last rites took place on Sunday evening in Vijayapura, Karnataka..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry issues SOP for conduct of sporting events in country

Eyeing resumption of sporting events in the coming months, the Sports Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures SOP which allow 50 per cent attendance in venues while prescribing formation of COVID-19 Task Force by organizers of eac...

I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival. In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been protesting ...

Diu: Prez visits beach, fort; inaugurates light-sound show

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit, officials said. He was taken to the beach from Ghoghla circuit house by Praful Patel, admin...

British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway - health agency

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday. The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020