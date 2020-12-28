Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series 'Tandav' is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:52 IST
Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'
Character poster of Saif Ali Khan from 'Tandav' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series 'Tandav' is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

The nine-episode series marks the creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar's exciting debut in the digital streaming world. Set in the capital city of the world's largest democracy, 'Tandav' will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories from January 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of picking fights and provoking trouble, one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area Peoples...

Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting him after his family was accused by the Visva Bharati of being in illegal possession of land on the campus, and said her strong voice is a t...

SCBA expresses shock over search at Delhi lawyer's premises, assault of another in UP

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020