Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown increased chess' popularity, 'The Queen's Gambit' made boom bigger: Anand

As most sporting action shut down because of the lockdown when the pandemic spread, chess found new life online with several tournaments taking place.Asked if there was a possibility of it going online completely, Anand said, I hope not but I dont know...we will see what happens.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:13 IST
Lockdown increased chess' popularity, 'The Queen's Gambit' made boom bigger: Anand
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

''Cruel as it may sound'' but the COVID-19 lockdown was a boon for chess, feels five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand but he hopes the sport's expansion into the online space does not spell the end of the traditional board. In an interview to PTI, the 51-year-old maestro touched upon a variety of subjects, including the immense popularity of chess-based Netflix drama 'The Queen's Gambit, his new role of a mentor to youngsters and an upcoming biopic on his remarkable career and life.

''Certainly chess is one sport that has benefited during the lockdown, cruel as it sounds. Actually we can build on that and grow the sport,'' Anand said. As most sporting action shut down because of the lockdown when the pandemic spread, chess found new life online with several tournaments taking place.

Asked if there was a possibility of it going online completely, Anand said, ''I hope not but I don't know...we will see what happens. It would be nice to grow chess online but it would be a pity to move the other lines.'' ''We have to see what happens once the situation with the virus is under control. Whether it is a long-term trend or a short-term one I don't know.'' Not just the lockdown, 'The Queen's Gambit', a drama on the life of an orphaned chess prodigy who rises to the top while struggling with drugs and alcohol, has made chess appealing to a younger generation with online searches for the sport and its practitioners hitting a new high. Reputed chess website chess.com declared that it's subscriber base shot up significantly after the series's release. Anand said he has liked what he has seen of it.

''I think it is pretty good. It is one experience of a chess player. I feel that a lot of the tournament scenes are very accurate. The portrayal of the tournament halls and players, a lot of that is very accurate,'' he observed. ''...it is the biggest series on Netflix and that tells you quite something. Maybe it was the fact that people were sitting at home and somehow they were waiting for something like this. I don't know but it has driven a boom in chess.

''(Actually) the boom had started much before but definitely this has made it much bigger,'' Anand said. The Chennai-based wizard, who won his first world title in 2000 and continues to remain among the game's elite at the age of 51, said he missed playing across the board events.

''I definitely miss that,'' he said. ''I found that normally when you go to a tournament, there are triggers which help make you serious, make you concentrate. You walk to the tournament hall, you meet other players at the hotel.

''All these things are triggers that a tournament is going to happen. When it comes to playing online, you are sitting at home and suddenly the arbiter says start and you begin playing, I do miss playing across the board...'' On to the biopic to be made by noted film-maker Aanand L Rai, Anand said he is excited about it as people would get to know some unknown facets of his reticent personality. However, he doesn't want to say who should play him. ''I mean, they are still looking into that. I don't want to be commenting on that right now. Once someone comes we will announce it,'' he said.

How about he playing himself instead of an actor coming on board. ''I haven't given that a lot of thought. Somehow I just assume that we will get someone else but let's see. It would be very strange to enact,'' he smiled.

''I have no idea what it is going to look like and how the effort is. You know it is like the book, when we started it, I didn't know what shape it would take ''I will go and watch it. It has to be done well. I hope we will succeed in making it interesting. There are some things that are well known and some that are not so well known,'' he said. He is also gearing up to be a mentor through the WestBridge-Anand Chess Academy and the soft-spoken star said he would prefer call himself a guide. ''It is a new thing...you know teaching and playing are very different things. I am not really going to be a coach.

''I hope to be more of a guide. We are looking at the long term, over the next few years and what progress we can make...I am looking forward to that. Anand will be mentoring 15-year old R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin (16), Raunak Sadhwani (15), D Gukesh (14) and Praggnanandhaa's sister R Vaishali (19) to start with.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of picking fights and provoking trouble, one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area Peoples...

Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting him after his family was accused by the Visva Bharati of being in illegal possession of land on the campus, and said her strong voice is a t...

SCBA expresses shock over search at Delhi lawyer's premises, assault of another in UP

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020