Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights office decries jail term for citizen-journalist in China's Wuhan

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:04 IST
UN rights office decries jail term for citizen-journalist in China's Wuhan

The United Nations human rights office voiced concern on Monday at the four-year prison term imposed by a Chinese court on citizen journalist Zhang Zhan who reported from Wuhan early in the pandemic and reiterated its call for her release.

"We raised her case with the authorities throughout 2020 as an example of the excessive clampdown on freedom of expression linked to #COVID19 & continue to call for her release," it said in a tweet.

A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term to Zhang on Monday on grounds of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", her lawyer said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfortHe was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...

Chennai: Airport employee, passenger from Dubai held for gold smuggling

A software engineer working at the Chennai airport and a passenger who arrived from Dubai were apprehended on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore, the CISF said. They said the security personnel found that the passen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020