Akshay Kumar pens sweetest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

By sharing a picture from an exotic location, megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna. The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a photograph in which the 'Mela' star and Kumar are seen enjoying a cycle ride, amid lush green flora.

In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle are seen casually dressed, and the snap seems to be captured amid a morning cycling session. The 'Blue' star penned down an adorable wish for his beloved wife and noted, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. (red heart emoticon) Happy birthday Tina."

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post within 25 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. In awe of the lovable picture, fans left red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons over the post.

Born on 29 December 1973, Twinkle is the daughter of iconic actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia. Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, the duo has been married for nearly two decades now. (ANI)