Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar pens sweetest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

By sharing a picture from an exotic location, megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:31 IST
Akshay Kumar pens sweetest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing a picture from an exotic location, megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna. The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a photograph in which the 'Mela' star and Kumar are seen enjoying a cycle ride, amid lush green flora.

In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle are seen casually dressed, and the snap seems to be captured amid a morning cycling session. The 'Blue' star penned down an adorable wish for his beloved wife and noted, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. (red heart emoticon) Happy birthday Tina."

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post within 25 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. In awe of the lovable picture, fans left red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons over the post.

Born on 29 December 1973, Twinkle is the daughter of iconic actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia. Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, the duo has been married for nearly two decades now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 4.37 cr ITRs for FY'20 filed till Dec 28

Around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 Assessment Year 2020-21 have been filed till December 28, the I-T department said on Tuesday. With just three days left for the deadline for income tax return ITR filing for individual...

Six Maoists held in Jharkhand, arms recovered

Six Maoists, three of them carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on head, were arrested from a forest area in Jharkhands Giridih district during a joint raid by the CRPF and the local police, a senior officer said. Security forces launched a crac...

Coal import prices volatile as China bans Australian import: Ind-Ra

The indefinite Chinese ban on Australian coal imports will keep import prices for India volatile over the near term, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. Australia-origin coking coal import comprising 67 per cent share in FY20 pr...

Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported

Kabul Afghanistan, December 29 ANISputnik An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020