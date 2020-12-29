Left Menu
Development News Edition

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

As well as shaking up fashion with bubble-dresses and geometrical designs, Cardin was also one of the first to bring high fashion to the masses by selling collections in department stores from the late 1950s. His savvy business sense brought him a mix of admiration but also scorn from fashion purists at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:06 IST
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, whose futuristic space-inspired looks upended catwalk styles in the 1960s and 70s, has died at the age of 98, France's Fine Arts Academy said.

Cardin, who cut his teeth working at top couture houses such as Christian Dior, went on to launch his own brand and pioneered the use of licensing in fashion, plastering his label's name on products of all kinds. As well as shaking up fashion with bubble-dresses and geometrical designs, Cardin was also one of the first to bring high fashion to the masses by selling collections in department stores from the late 1950s.

His savvy business sense brought him a mix of admiration but also scorn from fashion purists at the time. While he no longer presented runway collections, Cardin remained active in the industry, attending parties and events and taking young designers under his wing.

He has previously been a mentor to prominent designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has not yet decided to stop flights from India and Singapore where the new strain of COVID-19 has reached from the UK, a top official said on Tuesday. The country is currently receiving less flights from India and Singapore as com...

Anti-farm bill demonstration lathi charged in Patna, several injured

Several people were injured here on Tuesday in a lathi charge at a busy crossing in the heart of the city when police personnel tried to stop a procession, taken out in protest against the farm laws from heading towards the Raj Bhavan. Traf...

Gaza militants fire rockets out to sea in military drill

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a salvo of rockets into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday as part of a self-styled military drill aimed at preparing for a possible war with Israel. The Islamic militant group Hamas has ruled Gaz...

Chhabria's firm suspected to have cheated several car finance firms: cops

Car designer Dilip Chhabrias firm is suspected to have cheated several finance companies by obtaining loans fraudulently, the city police said on Tuesday. The Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Chhabria on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020