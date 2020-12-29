Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt court sentences ex-student to 3 years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court Tuesday convicted a former student at an elite university on sexual misconduct charges and sentenced him to three years in prison, the first conviction in a case that has fueled the MeToo movement in the Arab worlds most populous country.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:42 IST
Egypt court sentences ex-student to 3 years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court Tuesday convicted a former student at an elite university on sexual misconduct charges and sentenced him to three years in prison, the first conviction in a case that has fueled the #MeToo movement in the Arab worlds most populous country. The Cairo Economic Court convicted Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former student at American University in Cairo, of blackmailing and sexually harassing two women.

Zaki is being tried separately in criminal court on charges of rape and attempted rape of three other women who were minors at the time of the alleged crimes, according to the court documents. In addition, he faces drug possession charges. Tuesdays verdict can be appealed to a higher court.

The former student was arrested in July after allegations against him surfaced on social media, resulting in a firestorm of criticism. The #MeToo movement aims to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up. Several attempts at the time by The Associated Press to contact Zaki's family and his lawyer were unsuccessful.

According to accusations posted on social media, Zaki would mine the pool of mutual friends on Facebook, online groups or school clubs, for females to target. He would start with flattery, then pressure the women and girls to share intimate photos that he later used to blackmail them with if they did not have sex with him, according to the accusations. In some instances he threatened to send compromising pictures to family members.

Zaki hails from a wealthy family and studied at the American International School, one of Egypts most expensive private high schools, and the American University in Cairo. AUC officials said he left the university in 2018. Zaki's case, activists say, shows that misogyny cuts across Egypt's stark class lines. Many in Egypt have previously portrayed sexual harassment as a problem of poor urban youth.

Sexual assault and harassment are deep-seated problems in Egypt, where victims must also fight the undercurrent of a conservative culture that typically ties female chastity to a familys reputation. In courts, the burden of proof lies heavily on the victims of such crimes. The allegations against the former student were collected by the Instagram account @assaultpolice. Since then, the account has played a crucial role in revealing an alleged gang rape that shook Egyptian society in recent weeks.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have also emerged against several rights activists and prominent journalists, but those allegations have not made their way to courts..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it has received the regular rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the regular supplier status ...

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020