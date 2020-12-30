Left Menu
Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. Hopkins, who turns 83 on Thursday, ended the video wishing everyone a Happy New Year and hoped 2021 would be better.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:02 IST
Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol and/or substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to Twitter to share a one-minute video, in which he urged people to ''hang in there'' amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that scarred the year that was.

''It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many people. Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster drinking myself to death. I got a little message that said: 'Do you want to live or die?' and I wanted to live,'' Hopkins said. The actor, who has drawn Oscar buzz for his titular role in the screen adaptation of Florian Zeller's ''The Father'', said since the relief came life has been ''amazing'', peppered with some off days and bits of doubt.

''All in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You, young people, don't give up, just keep in there. Just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid,'' he said. Hopkins, who turns 83 on Thursday, ended the video wishing everyone a Happy New Year and hoped 2021 would be better.

