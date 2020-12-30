Nadine Labaki to star in Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers'

Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki has joined the ensemble cast of the Arabic version of the hit Italian film ''Perfect Strangers''. Labaki is best knowing for directing the 2018 Lebanese drama ''Capernaum'', which was nominated for best foreign language film, now called best international feature film, at the 91st Academy Awards.

Production on the long delayed Arabic adaptation of ''Perfect Strangers'' is expected to begin on February 2 and the makers are hoping to release the film by late 2021 in the Middle East, Variety reported. The shooting was postponed due to both coronavirus pandemic and political turmoil in Lebanon.

The remake of the comedy drama will be directed by Lebanese first-timer Wissam Smayra who has co-written the screenplay with Gabriel Yammine. Apart from Labaki, the film also stars other Lebanese names like Diamand Bou Abboud of ''The Fixer'' fame, ''The Insult'' actor Adel Karam, ''Capernaum'' co-writer Georges Khabbaz, Egyptian actor Mona Zaki (''Scheherazade: Tell Me A Story''), and Egypt-based Jordanian actor-director Eyad Nassar, known for ''The Blue Elephant 2''. Dubai-based Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment is co-producing the Arabic version with leading Egyptian indie banner Film Clinic and prominent Lebanese distributor Empire International. Italian filmmaker Paolo Genovese directed the 2016 original film, which was both a commercial and critical success.

The story follows seven long-time friends who get together for a dinner. When they decide to share with each other the content of every text message, email and phone call they receive, many secrets start to unveil and the equilibrium trembles. ''Perfect Strangers'' inspired remakes in several countries including France, Germany, Spain, Greece and South Korea.