Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ray Fisher says he won't work with DC President Walter Hamada

On December 11, the Warner Bros parent company said it has taken remedial action in the matter following Fishers tweet in July in which he claimed that Whedon was abusive and unprofessional on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.The actor played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyders follow-up to his previous movies -- Man of Steel and Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:32 IST
Ray Fisher says he won't work with DC President Walter Hamada

Weeks after WarnerMedia announced that investigation into the alleged misconduct claimed by ''Justice League'' star Ray Fisher against filmmaker Joss Whedon was complete, the actor has said he will not be part of any film associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada. On December 11, the Warner Bros' parent company said it has taken ''remedial action'' in the matter following Fisher's tweet in July in which he claimed that Whedon was ''abusive'' and ''unprofessional'' on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.

The actor played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- ''Man of Steel'' and ''Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice''. Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

Fisher had also alleged that Whedon's on-set behaviour during his time on ''Justice League'' was enabled by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. The announcement made by the actor on Wednesday appears to effectively end Fisher's brief tenure as the DC superhero following the release of Snyder's director's cut of ''Justice League'' on HBO Max in 2021.

''Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR's failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the 'Justice League' investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him,'' Fisher tweeted. His tweet also included a link to a recent New York Times interview with Hamada talking about the future of DC Films, which referred to Snyder's cut of ''Justice League'' as ''a storytelling cul-du-sac'' with no connection to upcoming projects. According to the article, Snyder is not currently involved in the studio's future.

Hamada became president of DC Films in 2018, after ''Justice League'' opened in theatres to poor reviews and box office records. According to Variety, the ''Sept 4th hit-piece'' Fisher referred to was a statement from the studio that the actor refused to meet with the third-party investigators, a claim that he denied. Warner Bros' statement followed a tweet from Fisher in which the actor alleged Hamada ''attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns'', a claim the studio denied. WarnerMedia has not yet revealed what actions were taken post the investigation into Fisher's allegations.

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in ''Justice League'' and recently starred in her standalone sequel, previously told Variety she was interviewed as part of the investigation. ''I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,'' Gadot said, adding she didn't know what the ''remedial action'' that was taken entailed.

Whedon is yet to respond to Fisher's allegations. In November, Whedon exited his HBO series ''The Nevers'', citing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his departure. A representative for Warner Bros declined to comment. Representatives for Fisher did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic reports 16,939 COVID-19 cases, highest number to date - ministry

The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,939 daily cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.The central European country of 10.7 million people has been one of the hardest hit in the region, with its...

Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon Myanmar, December 31 ANIXinhua Myanmars Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an an...

No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in ...

Tripura plans to strengthen laboratory infrastructure amid concern over new COVID strain

Amid concern over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Tripura government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure of laboratories where coronavirus tests are being conducted, a minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020