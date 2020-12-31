Left Menu
BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

The concert, at Goyang, northwest of Seoul, was originally scheduled to be held simultaneously online and offline, but in-person attendance was canceled due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections in South Korea. With the concert, BTS wraps up a record-breaking year with three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, who have all collaborated with BTS in recent years, joined on a special stage by connecting remotely. Seven-member BTS also took part in a short online fan meeting, reading messages and playing a game, which fans could toggle to among multiple screens.

"I hope you wrap up the end of the year well, and I'd like to see you in person soon," Suga said. The concert, at Goyang, northwest of Seoul, was originally scheduled to be held simultaneously online and offline, but in-person attendance was canceled due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections in South Korea.

With the concert, BTS wraps up a record-breaking year with three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination.

