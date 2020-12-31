Left Menu
Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:36 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The 'Dhadkan' actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.

She went on to share that she wants to end the day on a "calm note" reflecting on the year gone by "Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude! Want to end this day on a calm note... reflecting on the year that has gone by, reminding us of some important life lessons that we'd forgotten along the way," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Dus' actor went on to advise fans to spend a few minutes with themselves absorbing the good and letting go of the past on the last day of the year. "Today spend a few minutes with yourself in silence, absorbing all the good in and letting go of the past and negativity," she wrote.

"Here's looking forward to a wonderful 2021; believing that everything happens for the best. Also hoping and praying that the new year is kind to all of us," she added. Shilpa also gave the picture credit to her eight-year-old son Viaan. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

