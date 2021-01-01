Left Menu
Patty Jenkins opens up about leaving 'Thor 2'

I want to make movies about women doing all kinds of things. After her initial meeting with Warner Bros, Jenkins met with the makers every two years thereafter but the studio didnt know what to do with Wonder Woman and were freaked out by previous female superhero films that failed, she said.Thats when she got the opportunity with Marvel Studios.

Patty Jenkins opens up about leaving 'Thor 2'
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@PattyJenks)

''Wonder Woman'' director Patty Jenkins has finally opened up about her decision to quit directing ''Thor 2'' even though she wanted to do a superhero movie. Jenkins was replaced on ''Thor 2'', a critical dud, by Alan Taylor. The movie released as ''Thor: The Dark World'' in 2013.

The 49-year-old director, whose ''Wonder Woman 1984'' has scored the biggest opening weekend for any film since theatres opened, spoke to Marc Maron on his podcast WTF about why she decided to leave the Marvel Studios' project. "Word got out that I wanted to do a superhero film and to Marvel's credit — on a movie that didn't require a woman at all — they hired me. So, I've always been super grateful to them even though it didn't work out. They wanted to do a story that I thought was not going to succeed, and I knew it couldn't be me.

''It couldn't be me had that happen. If they hired any guy to do it, it wouldn't be a big deal, but I knew in my heart that I could not make a good movie out of the story they wanted to do," Jenkins said. Directing the movie would have made Jenkins the first female filmmaker to helm a big-budget superhero movie but she realised that if the film did not do well, it would ruin her prospects of directing other tentpole films, something that probably would not happen if she were a man.

She wanted to direct ''Wonder Woman'' immediately after the success of ''Monster'' in 2003. "I wanted in. I wanted to do a big superhero film after 'Monster.' And I started saying that right away after 'Monster.' People were confused… I got every 'woman' film, any story about women. And I was like, 'I want to make movies about women but I don't want to make movies about being a woman, that's so boring. I want to make movies about women doing all kinds of things." After her initial meeting with Warner Bros, Jenkins met with the makers every two years thereafter but the studio ''didn't know what to do with Wonder Woman'' and ''were freaked out by previous female superhero films that failed," she said.

That's when she got the opportunity with Marvel Studios. With ''Wonder Woman'' in 2017 scripting history at the box office and its sequel ''Wonder Woman 1984'' doing well, both critically and commercially, Jenkins no longer needs to look back.

She is all set to direct ''Star Wars: Rogue Squadron'' in 2023 for Lucasfilm and is also returning for ''Wonder Woman 3''.

