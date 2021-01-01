Left Menu
S S Rajamouli, Karan Johar launch the title of Santosh Sivan's nxt

Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar on Friday announced the title and first look poster of director Santosh Sivans next film Mumbaikar. Explaining the idea behind the title and the film, Sivan said, Mumbai is a magnet.

Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar on Friday announced the title and first look poster of director Santosh Sivan's next film ''Mumbaikar''. Rajamouli and Johar took to Twitter to make the official announcement of the action-thriller film, starring Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi.

''Happy to release the title logo of @santoshsivan's #Mumbaikar! Best wishes to the entire team and also @shibuthameens on the debut Hindi Production,'' Rajamouli wrote. Johar tweeted that the film would be a stunning cinematic experience.

''Mumbaikar'' seeks to look at the metroscape of Mumbai through the lives of interwoven characters who form its rich, albeit at times bright, and other times dark, lifescape, the official synopsis read. Sivan said every city has its own spirit and Mumbai is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Explaining the idea behind the title and the film, Sivan said, ''Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, hope, magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title.'' Presented by Riya Shibu, the film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others. ''We have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic,'' Sivan said..

