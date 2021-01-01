Left Menu
As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 23:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the government, shared a poem in the prime minister's voice, in which he invokes the sun and gives a message of positivity.

''Aasman mein sar uthakar, ghane badlon ko cheer kar, roshni ka sankalp lein, abhi to suraj uga hai...,'' he begins, reciting the short Hindi poem. ''Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM Narendra Modi,'' MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

Modi also replied to new year wishes of several people, including playback singing great Lata Mangeshkar. Responding to a tweet, he expressed confidence that India will continue its strides towards good governance, benefitting people across the length and breadth of the nation in the new year. Earlier at an event, he had stressed on the importance of ministries to not have large and sluggish structures, but to be fit like startups. Modi also tweeted, wishing that the spirit of hope and wellness prevails in the new year.

''Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,'' the prime minister tweeted..

