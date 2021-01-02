People News Roundup: Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive; Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel's drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected. "I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

Actress Dawn Wells, castaway Mary Ann on TV's 'Gilligan's Island,' dies from COVID-19

Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died on Wednesday at age 82, her publicist said. Wells, who won the title of Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America contest, died from complications of COVID-19, publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement.