Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Bishop joins Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who' season 13

Accroding to BBC, Bishop will be joining the Thirteenteenth Doctor and Yaz on the time machine TARDIS.The 54-year-old actor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, said joining the sci-fi series was a dream come true. Its an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldnt wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip, said Bishop.The actor will play Dan in the new season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:41 IST
John Bishop joins Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who' season 13

Actor-comedian John Bishop has boarded the Jodie Whittaker-led cast of ''Doctor Who'' season 13. Accroding to BBC, Bishop will be joining the Thirteenteenth Doctor and Yaz on the time machine TARDIS.

The 54-year-old actor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, said joining the sci-fi series was a ''dream come true''. "If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip,'' said Bishop.

The actor will play Dan in the new season. As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor's adventures, Dan will quickly learn there's more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he'll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmare Showrunner Chris Chibnall said they were in talks with Bishop for the role even before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. "It's time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we've had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it's a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS, '' Chibnall said. Bishop replaces Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who were confirmed in November to depart the series following the New Year's Day special.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called 'Kisaan Parade': Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called Kisaan Parade Farmer leader Darshan Pal....

Forest fire in Nagaland's Dzukou Range under control: Officials

The forest fire raging in Dzukou range in Nagaland has been brought under control with the help of the Indian Air Force helicopters, police, forest department and local volunteers, officials said on Saturday. The Dzukou range in which the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021