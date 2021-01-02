Soccer-Inter Milan deny rumours that owners Suning want to sell

Left Menu
Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club. Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new investors to replace Lion Rock as minority shareholders, but the 18-time Italian champions strongly denied the story.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021
Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.

Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new investors to replace Lion Rock as minority shareholders, but the 18-time Italian champions strongly denied the story. "With regard to the rumours reported today, specifically referring to the possibility of FC Internazionale Milano being sold, president Steven Zhang categorically denies these false claims and stresses that they are entirely baseless," a club statement read.

Chinese company Suning Holdings Group has been the majority shareholder of Inter since 2016, and Zhang was appointed president in October 2018 at the age of 27. Under Suning's ownership, Inter returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence in 2018 and finished as runners-up in the Europa League and Serie A in 2020, marking their highest league finish in nine years.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

