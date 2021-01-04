Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bella Hadid reveals her trendy new hairdo

After teasing with glimpses of her hair transformation, American model Bella Hadid shared a selfie, giving her fans a closer view of her new look.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:38 IST
Bella Hadid reveals her trendy new hairdo
American model Bella Hadid (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After teasing with glimpses of her hair transformation, American model Bella Hadid shared a selfie, giving her fans a closer view of her new look. The 24-year-old super model took to her Instagram on Sunday (local time) and treated her fans to her new hairdo. In the picture, Bella can be seen featuring chunky orange highlights that gave a call back to the mid 90s nostalgia.

Her celebrity followers were quite impressed by the new look and were quick to leave their insights in the comment section. Along with heart, crab and maple leaf emojis Bella's half-sister Alana Hadid commented, "Super hero vibes."

Fellow model and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber said, "Wow. You're a whole vibe." Meanwhile, La La Anthony succinctly commented with four heart-eyes emojis.

Perhaps Bella was inspired by the look of her older sister Gigi Hadid, who recently debuted her own latest look during the holiday season. But, obviously, this is not the first Bella has tried a new hairdo. Back in October, Bella added hair extensions and dyed her jet-black locks into a fall-appropriate caramel hue. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCT Digital wins Rising Star Award from Chartis Research

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- BCT Digital, Bahwan CyberTek, with its risk management product suite rt360, recently won the Rising Star Award. The rt360 product suite aims to drive digital transformation for banks and financial ...

South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized

A South Korean-flagged tanker bound for the United Arab Emirates has instead gone into Iranian territorial waters, with a security firm fearing the vessel has been seized. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off...

Iran acknowledges it seized South Korean-flagged oil tanker

Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The report on Monday alleged that the MT Hankuk Chemi had been stopped by Iranian authorities over alleged oil pollution...

Woman tells HC she left home with Muslim man to be able to study; agrees to return

A woman told the Delhi High Court on Monday that she had left home with a Muslim man as she was unable to study at her house due to unconducive environment, but was now ready to be with her parents. The high court, which orally observed tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021