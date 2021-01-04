Left Menu
Development News Edition

51st IFFI announces International Jury with eminent filmmakers

Abu Bakr Shawkyor “A.B.” Shawky is an Egyptian-Austrian writer and director. His first feature film, Yomeddine, was selected to participate in the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and will screen in the Main Competition section and compete for the Palme d'Or.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
51st IFFI announces International Jury with eminent filmmakers
Rubaiyat Hossain is a Bangladeshi film director, writer and producer. She is notable for the films Meherjaan, Under Construction and Made in Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India has announced its International Jury with eminent filmmakers from across the world. The Jury will comprise Pablo Cesar (Argentina) as Chairman, Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India) and Ms Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh).

Brief on the eminent Jury members:

Pablo Cesaris an Argentine filmmaker. He has contributed to the African cinema by making the critically acclaimed films, Equinox, the Garden of the Roses, Los dioses de agua and Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes.

Prasanna Vithanageis a Sri Lankan filmmaker. He is considered as one of the pioneers of the third generation of the Sri Lankan cinema. He has directed eight feature films including Death on a Full Moon Day (1997), August Sun (2003), Flowers of the Sky (2008) & With You, Without You (2012) and won many prestigious national and international awards and have also been commercially successful in Sri Lanka. In his early theatre work, he translated and produced plays by international writers, adapted works of world literature to film. He has battled against the censorship in Sri Lanka and worked as an educator of cinema who has conducted many Masterclasses in the subcontinent for young filmmakers and enthusiasts.

Abu Bakr Shawkyor "A.B." Shawky is an Egyptian-Austrian writer and director. His first feature film, Yomeddine, was selected to participate in the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and will screen in the Main Competition section and compete for the Palme d'Or.

Rubaiyat Hossain is a Bangladeshi film director, writer and producer. She is notable for the films Meherjaan, Under Construction and Made in Bangladesh.

Priyadarshan is an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer. In a career spanning over three decades, he has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages, predominantly in Malayalam and Hindi, while also having done six films in Tamil and two in Telugu

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...

Have nothing to hide, truth will prevail: Vadra after IT dept records his statement in property case

After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail. There...

Noida: GIMS, Sharda Hospital among six centres for COVID vaccination dry run on Tuesday

The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to officials. The dry run which ...

Uganda Airlines to extend destinations around the world

Uganda Airlines is all ready to extend its routes to London, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou, with the announcement on Twitter, according to a report by News Vision.The country received the first Airbus A330neo aircraft last month in December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021