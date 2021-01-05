Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5 to focus on Professor’s plan of making heist members out of bank

Updated: 05-01-2021 16:53 IST
FormulaTV recently reported Netflix’s announcement that Money Heist Season 5, the final part is set to be released in 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

Fans are yet to get the official release date for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5). The imminent fifth season has unquestionably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

Since Netflix announced Money Heist would end with Season 5, the Spanish series enthusiasts commenced expressing curiosity over the plot to know what interesting they can see next. Money Heist creator, Álex Pina earlier talked on the renewal of Season 5 in a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," Álex Pina opined.

Netflix has announced two new cast members for aka La casa de papel Season 5 aka Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines).

Netflix has announced two new cast members for aka La casa de papel Season 5 aka Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines).

Fans have a belief that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence. "Úrsula filming with the new guy, a flashback of Tokyo's dead boyfriend perhaps?" one Reddit-user theorized.

Money Heist Season 5 is likely to focus on the Professor's (played by Álvaro Morte) plan to get the heist members out of the bank that was not revealed in the previous season. Some new snaps from the set of Money Heist Season 5 have dropped a big hint in favour of the link with Lisbon (Itziar Ituño).

Money Heist Season 5 will see the returning cast members, which include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

